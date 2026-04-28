Connecting the IoT ecosystem with 0G
28 April 2026
Events
Join Sigfox South Africa for a forward-looking session exploring how AI and next-generation connectivity are reshaping the way we track, monitor, and optimise assets at scale.
As traditional networks face limitations in cost, power, and coverage, the Sigfox 0G network - enhanced with AI-driven insights - is unlocking a new era of smarter, more efficient IoT deployments. From device design to real-world performance, discover how combining low-power connectivity with intelligent data is changing what is possible.
In this session, attendees will cover the following topics:
• What the Sigfox 0G network is - and why it matters now.
• Where it fits in an increasingly AI-driven IoT ecosystem.
• Best practices for designing smarter, more efficient devices.
• Practical tips to optimise performance and maximise ROI.
Whether you are building IoT solutions or looking to scale existing deployments, this webinar will give you the clarity, strategy, and insight to stay ahead.
The future of IoT is not just connected – it is intelligent.
For more information visit http://bit.ly/4dp0RpN
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