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From the editor's desk: Pricing surge reshapes engineering reality

29 May 2026 News


Peter Howells, Editor

The recent and continuing surge in memory prices has become more than a supply-chain story confined to global semiconductor markets. We have watched in disbelief as the ASP of memory has risen by over 300% in some cases. It is increasingly influencing the local electronic engineering sector and, by extension, the education institutions that support the next generation of engineers. While memory components such as DRAM and NAND flash are often viewed as just one part of a larger electronics ecosystem, their rising cost has exposed how dependent modern engineering, manufacturing, and technical education have become on affordable semiconductor technology.

Over the past two years, memory prices have climbed sharply due to a combination of global factors. Semiconductor fabrication remains concentrated in a handful of regions, particularly East Asia, leaving supply vulnerable to geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions. At the same time, demand has accelerated dramatically. Artificial intelligence systems and data centres all require increasingly large quantities of high-performance memory and are at the forefront of this unprecedented memory shortage. Major technology firms have effectively competed for limited supply, driving prices upward and reducing availability for smaller buyers.

For the local electronic engineering sector, the impact has been immediate and practical. Small engineering firms and independent developers typically operate with far smaller procurement budgets than large multinationals. As memory prices rise, prototyping and product development become more expensive. Engineers working on embedded systems, industrial controllers, robotics, or IoT devices often rely on memory-intensive modules for testing and development. A project that previously fitted comfortably within budget may now require redesigns, delays, or compromises in performance simply because these key components are no longer economically viable.

The effect is especially severe in regions where electronics manufacturing is already constrained by currency weakness and high import costs. In many cases, local suppliers struggle to maintain stock levels, forcing engineers to source components internationally at even higher prices, or, in extreme cases, settle for components used for prototyping that are inferior. Some firms have reportedly extended product development timelines, while waiting for more favourable pricing cycles. Others have begun reusing older hardware, purchasing refurbished components, or redesigning systems to use lower-memory architectures. While these adaptations demonstrate resilience and creativity, they may also slow innovation and reduce competitiveness.

The educational sector faces a more subtle, but equally important challenge. Universities, technical colleges, and engineering training centres depend heavily on affordable hardware for laboratory work and student projects. Electronics and computer engineering programmes increasingly require development kits, FPGA boards, microcontrollers, AI-capable hardware, and high-performance computing systems, all of which depend on memory components. When memory prices rise sharply, institutions must either increase budgets, something that is almost impossible to implement at short notice, or reduce equipment purchases.

Hence, for many educational institutions, particularly those operating under financial pressure, the second option becomes unavoidable. Lab upgrades are delayed, student access to modern equipment becomes more limited, and practical project work is scaled back. This has direct implications for hands-on engineering education, something that must be at the core of all technical education. Practical experience, in my opinion, is often more important than theoretical knowledge.

Students themselves are also affected outside formal academic environments. Personal experimentation and independent learning are central to modern engineering culture. Affordable microcontrollers, single-board computers, and development platforms have enabled many students to explore robotics, embedded systems, and AI. As memory-intensive components become more expensive, these opportunities become less accessible, particularly for students from lower-income backgrounds. The result could be a widening gap between students who can afford advanced hardware and those who cannot.

Because of these challenges, many institutions are expanding the use of simulation software and virtual laboratories to reduce dependence on physical hardware. While this may be a positive step in the short term, the change could be detrimental as institutions find it difficult to revert back to hands-on training.

Ultimately, the memory price surge highlights how interconnected global semiconductor economics have become with local innovation and education. What begins as a supply constraint in international fabrication plants can eventually shape the quality of engineering education, the pace of local technological development, and the accessibility of innovation itself.

Whether the impact proves temporary or long-lasting will depend on how effectively local industries and educational institutions adapt to an increasingly resource-constrained technological landscape.


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