Siemens democratises EDA software access
29 May 2026
News
Siemens has become the first software provider to sign a strategic framework agreement with the European Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU) which aims to bolster Europe’s semiconductor industry by fostering collaboration between the EU, member states, and the private sector, through the European Chips Design Platform (EuroCDP) project.
This collaboration grants companies accepted into the Chips JU program access to Siemens’ cutting-edge electronic design automation (EDA) software under pre-defined pricing and conditions.
The collaboration enables EuroCDP participants to:
• Accelerate innovation cycles and reduce development costs.
• Focus on design and innovation rather than lengthy procurement negotiations.
• Access comprehensive digital twin capabilities and AI-driven design tools.
• Achieve cost predictability crucial for R&D; budget management.
For more information visit www.eurocdp.eu
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