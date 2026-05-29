Components distribution: A promising trend
29 May 2026
News
The European electronic components market returned to solid growth in Q1, reaching €4,63 billion (+16,9%), with broad, but uneven, momentum across the region. Core industrial economies such as Germany (+18,5%), Italy (+18,8%), the Nordics (+19,8%), Austria (+22,4%) and Benelux (+21,0%) delivered strong double-digit gains, while Ireland (+4,6%) and parts of southern Europe expanded more cautiously. The exceptional growth in Turkey (+37,9%) reflects shifting regional trade patterns and the country’s increasing role as a logistical and commercial interface in a complex geopolitical environment. Russia remains at zero, as sanctions continue to halt all electronic component flows.
Product-wise, the upswing is driven primarily by industrial and automation demand, while automotive-related segments show a more muted recovery. Overall, Europe is growing steadily, though the pattern remains heterogeneous and shaped by structural dependencies, energy-market volatility and an AI cycle that is far more dynamic in the US and China than within Europe itself.
Chairman Hermann Reiter stated, “The first quarter confirms a broad and tangible return to growth across Europe, with both Semiconductors and IP&E; contributing to a solid upswing. What stands out most clearly in Q1 is the extraordinary surge in Memory, driven by global AI deployments that are absorbing capacity at unprecedented levels. This has already led to tight supply, rising prices, and visible pressure on availability.”
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