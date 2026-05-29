New appointment for Links Field team

29 May 2026 News





Links Field Networks is excited to welcome a new member to the team. Jarrod Hutton has joined the company as a technical sales representative, bringing a powerful combination of technical expertise, creativity, and a genuine passion for innovation. Jarrod’s journey in technology has evolved into a career defined by hands-on experience in security, AV installation, integration, and delivering streamlined, high-quality solutions. His ability to assess complex requirements, troubleshoot effectively, and execute seamlessly makes him a strong asset to both the team and its customers. His passion extends into photography, videography, and bringing creative ideas to life through technology – something that aligns perfectly with the company’s forward-thinking approach.

Links Field Networks are proud to provide global IoT connectivity solutions across 2G, 3G, 4G, eMTC, and NB-IoT networks, enabling its customers with flexible, scalable, and reliable connectivity worldwide. The company is confident that this new addition to its team will play a key role in strengthening its technical sales capability and delivering even greater value to its clients.

Credit(s)

Links Field Networks





