Solar skills empower Alexandra youth
29 May 2026
News
Affordable, renewable energy is reshaping South Africa’s future, driven by the country’s response to electricity shortages and the global rise of renewables. However, a successful Just Energy Transition (JET) also depends on developing renewable energy skills and creating employment opportunities.
To support this goal, Yellow Door Energy (YDE) launched YDE Lumen30, a programme that trained 30 young people from Alexandra township in Johannesburg in solar installation and business skills. Supported by YDE, Actis Acts, DevRani Consult, and Unnati Training Academy, the initiative combined classroom learning with practical experience.
Following three months of training and successful examinations, graduates applied their skills by installing an 18 kWp solar photovoltaic system and a 15 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Ububele Educational and Psychotherapy Trust. Supported by YDE and EPC partner, LF Electrical, the grid-tied hybrid system powers the centre’s operations, including therapy and office equipment, while programmable timers improve energy efficiency.
The installation ensures uninterrupted support services at Ububele, which provides mental health care and emotional development support to children and families in Alexandra, helping strengthen both community resilience and future employment prospects.
For more information visit www.yellowdoorenergy.com
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