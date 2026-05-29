Advancing hydrogen mobility in South Africa
29 May 2026
News
Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM), together with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and Hydrogen South Africa (HySA), recently reached a significant milestone in South Africa’s clean energy transition with the handover of a locally developed Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station at North West University (NWU).
The project forms part of the DSTI’s contribution to South Africa’s just energy transition, hydrogen economy, and long-term net zero ambitions, demonstrating how publicly funded research can be translated into safe, commercially viable infrastructure through strategic public private partnerships.
Developed by HySA Infrastructure in collaboration with TSAM, the refuelling station supports the advancement of hydrogen mobility, particularly for commercial transport applications. The refuelling station also serves as a live demonstration platform for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle technologies, showcased through the Toyota Mirai.
For Toyota, the initiative reinforces its long-standing commitment to a multi pathway approach to carbon neutrality. This approach recognises that different regions and use cases require a mix of technologies, including hybrids, plug in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles.
The hydrogen refueller was developed using South African engineering expertise and complies with 42 international and local standards, underscoring its readiness for commercial application and its role in building a credible hydrogen mobility ecosystem.
For more information visit www.toyota.co.za
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