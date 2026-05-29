ESP32-S31 for advanced IoT

As IoT endpoints evolve beyond simple sensing, the need for responsive human-machine interfaces (HMIs), secure networking, and multi-protocol connectivity continues to grow. The new Espressif Systems ESP32-S31 SoC addresses these requirements by combining high-performance processing, broad wireless support, multimedia interfaces, and advanced security features into a single platform.
At the heart of the device is a dual-core 32-bit RISC-V MCU operating at up to 320 MHz, delivering 6,86 CoreMark/MHz performance with MMU support for efficient memory management. One core features a 128-bit data path with SIMD instructions, accelerating workloads such as signal processing, computer vision, and edge AI inference. The SoC also supports up to 60 GPIOs, providing flexibility for complex embedded designs.
Connectivity is a standout feature. ESP32-S31 integrates 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, IEEE 802.15.4 for Thread and Zigbee, Bluetooth 5.4 (LE) with LE Audio, Direction Finding, and Mesh 1.1, plus Bluetooth Classic compatibility for legacy applications. A 1000 Mbps Ethernet MAC further enables stable wired networking, allowing designers to combine wireless flexibility with reliable backhaul.
For multimedia-rich endpoints, ESP32-S31 includes DVP camera support and versatile LCD interfaces, alongside JPEG, Pixel Processing Accelerator (PPA), and 2D-DMA hardware acceleration for efficient image handling. Up to 14 capacitive touch channels enable intuitive touch-based interfaces.
Security is equally comprehensive, with secure boot, encryption, TRNG and PUF-based key generation, crypto acceleration, and trusted execution support. Suitable applications include smart displays, video doorbells, intelligent audio products, and edge AI-enabled smart home devices.
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