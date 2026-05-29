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High-performance SSD storage

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

KIOXIA Europe GmbH has announced the KIOXIA XG10 Series solid state drives (SSDs), its latest high-performance client storage solution engineered for PC OEMs. Targeting the performance segment, the new KIOXIA XG10 Series leverages PCIe 5.0 technology to significantly elevate speed and responsiveness across data-intensive client applications.

Designed as the successor to the KIOXIA XG8 Series, the KIOXIA XG10 Series adopts PCIe 5.0 interface, enabling improvements in both sequential and random performance. Compared to the previous generation, the new drives achieve up to 2x sequential read, more than 2x sequential write, and increases of approximately 122% in random read and 158% in random write performance – supporting faster data access and improved system responsiveness.

The KIOXIA XG10 Series is engineered to meet the needs of high-performance client system environments. These include professional applications, private AI training and inference, content creation and editing workflows, and immersive gaming experiences. With sequential read speeds of up to 14000 MB/s and sequential write speeds reaching up to 12000 MB/s, along with random read performance of up to 2000 KIOPS and random write performance up to 1600 KIOPS, the KIOXIA XG10 Series enables high-throughput performance for modern computing demands.

The XG10 Series will be available in capacities of 512 GB, 1024 GB, 2048 GB, and 4096 GB.


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