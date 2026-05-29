The SDCx family from Eaton includes the SDCL and SDCH series of semi-shielded power inductors designed for reliable performance in consumer, industrial, energy, and medical applications. These inductors provide designers with a broad range of inductance values, current ratings, and package sizes to support efficient power-conversion designs.
Built with a ferrite core and wire winding, the semi-shielded structure uses magnetic resin to help contain electromagnetic interference, while maintaining a compact footprint. This design approach delivers a practical balance between the strong noise suppression of fully shielded inductors and the cost advantages of unshielded alternatives.
The result is an inductor optimised for high current capability, low DC resistance, and reduced core losses, supporting efficient operation even at elevated switching frequencies.
The SDCL and SDCH families are available in multiple footprint and profile options, allowing engineers to select components that fit tight layout constraints, while maintaining strong electrical performance across a wide range of applications.
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