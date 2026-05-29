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Cortex-M33 performance for cost-sensitive designs

29 May 2026 DSP, Micros & Memory


The STM32C5 series from STMicroelectronics introduces a new generation of entry-level microcontrollers engineered to deliver enhanced processing capability, modern security, and cost-effective scalability for connected embedded applications. Built on ST’s advanced 40 nm manufacturing process and powered by an Arm Cortex-M33 core operating at up to 144 MHz, the series achieves up to 593 CoreMark performance, while maintaining low dynamic power consumption and competitive system costs.

Designed to meet the increasing demands of intelligent devices, the STM32C5 family enables faster and more responsive processing for sensing, control, communications, and user interface functions. Compared to traditional entry-level microcontrollers, the increased computational capability provides developers with greater flexibility to integrate advanced features, richer functionality, and smoother system performance without significantly increasing hardware complexity or bill-of-materials costs.

The STM32C5 series combines processing power with advanced security mechanisms aimed at protecting connected devices from tampering and cyberthreats. Integrated hardware cryptography, secure key storage, and optional side-channel attack (SCA)-resistant cryptographic protection help strengthen system integrity. Support for PSA Level 3 and SESIP3 security targets further enables designers to build products that meet modern cybersecurity expectations across industrial and consumer markets.

The microcontroller family also benefits from ST’s established STM32 ecosystem, allowing developers to accelerate product development using the STM32Cube environment. Production-ready drivers, code generation tools, middleware, and extensive software examples help reduce development time, while simplifying scalability and migration across the broader STM32 portfolio.

Supporting up to 256 kB RAM and 1 MB Flash memory, STM32C5 devices integrate extensive connectivity and analogue capabilities, including Ethernet, USB, I3C, FDCAN, and OCTOSPI, alongside up to three ADCs, two DACs, comparators, and operational amplifiers. Available in package options ranging from a compact 3 x 3 mm UFQFPN20 to 20 x 20 mm LQFP144, the series supports diverse form factors for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, wearable electronics, robotic actuators, smart sensors, electronic door locks, and computer peripherals.


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Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


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