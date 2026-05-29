Cortex-M33 performance for cost-sensitive designs

The STM32C5 series from STMicroelectronics introduces a new generation of entry-level microcontrollers engineered to deliver enhanced processing capability, modern security, and cost-effective scalability for connected embedded applications. Built on ST’s advanced 40 nm manufacturing process and powered by an Arm Cortex-M33 core operating at up to 144 MHz, the series achieves up to 593 CoreMark performance, while maintaining low dynamic power consumption and competitive system costs.
Designed to meet the increasing demands of intelligent devices, the STM32C5 family enables faster and more responsive processing for sensing, control, communications, and user interface functions. Compared to traditional entry-level microcontrollers, the increased computational capability provides developers with greater flexibility to integrate advanced features, richer functionality, and smoother system performance without significantly increasing hardware complexity or bill-of-materials costs.
The STM32C5 series combines processing power with advanced security mechanisms aimed at protecting connected devices from tampering and cyberthreats. Integrated hardware cryptography, secure key storage, and optional side-channel attack (SCA)-resistant cryptographic protection help strengthen system integrity. Support for PSA Level 3 and SESIP3 security targets further enables designers to build products that meet modern cybersecurity expectations across industrial and consumer markets.
The microcontroller family also benefits from ST’s established STM32 ecosystem, allowing developers to accelerate product development using the STM32Cube environment. Production-ready drivers, code generation tools, middleware, and extensive software examples help reduce development time, while simplifying scalability and migration across the broader STM32 portfolio.
Supporting up to 256 kB RAM and 1 MB Flash memory, STM32C5 devices integrate extensive connectivity and analogue capabilities, including Ethernet, USB, I3C, FDCAN, and OCTOSPI, alongside up to three ADCs, two DACs, comparators, and operational amplifiers. Available in package options ranging from a compact 3 x 3 mm UFQFPN20 to 20 x 20 mm LQFP144, the series supports diverse form factors for applications such as smart home systems, industrial automation, wearable electronics, robotic actuators, smart sensors, electronic door locks, and computer peripherals.
1 GHz crossover MCU with Arm Cortex Cores Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
i.MX RT1170 Crossover MCUs, from NXP Semiconductor, are dual-core devices featuring an Arm Cortex-M7 and Arm Cortex-M4 for real-time microcontroller (MCU) performance and high integration for automotive, industrial and IoT applications.
Read more...NECTO studio update 7.5.0
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE have continued their collaboration with Renesas by introducing support for the RL78 architecture in NECTO Studio, expanding the IDE beyond its existing MCU platforms.
Read more...UFS 5.0 flash for on-device AI EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
UFS 5.0 embedded flash memory solutions, designed to deliver the performance, efficiency and capacity required for the next generation of AI-enabled mobile and edge devices.
Read more...AI-ready edge MPU for HMIs Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RZ/G3E MPU is a high-performance microprocessor designed to enable advanced HMI systems with integrated artificial intelligence capabilities at the edge.
Read more...Industrial-grade ESP32-S3 controller
DSP, Micros & Memory
Erqos Technologies has introduced the EQSP32CE, a CE-certified, industrial-grade ESP32-S3 controller designed for developers who want the flexibility of the ESP32 ecosystem in hardware that can be deployed directly into real-world automation.
Read more...Universal NFC device Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Delivering high-end performance in a compact 4 x 4 mm package, the multipurpose NFC reader from ST Microelectronics, enables the convenience of contactless interaction and features for various end applications.
Read more...Java Card-based solution Future Electronics
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The SECORA ID Key S USB, from Infineon Technologies, is a Java Card-based solution with USB and NFC connectivity for secured authentication and digital signatures.
Read more...Compact low-power 32-bit platform EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s PIC32CM PL10 microcontroller family expands the company’s Arm Cortex-M0+ portfolio, delivering a compact, low-power 32-bit platform designed for cost-sensitive embedded applications.
Read more...Bridging the gap between prototype and production
DSP, Micros & Memory
Choosing between the FRDM i.MX 93, FRDM i.MX 91 and FRDM i.MX 91S development platforms can be intimidating, but once designers understand how each platform aligns with their application’s requirements, the decision becomes straightforward.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.