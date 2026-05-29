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Aluminium case upgrade boosts performance

29 May 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management


The SQBF Quarter Brick 300 W DC to DC Converter is now available in a newly upgraded metal case designed to deliver improved durability and superior electrical performance across demanding applications. While maintaining its 300 W output and one of the highest power densities in the market, the updated design strengthens the product’s suitability for harsh operating conditions. The former plastic housing has been replaced with a five-sided aluminium enclosure that provides stronger mechanical protection, better heat conduction, and improved shielding. Despite the redesign, the converter preserves the standard quarter brick pinout and interface, ensuring full compatibility with existing systems.

The aluminium construction enhances thermal performance, allowing the module to dissipate heat more effectively and operate more reliably in space constrained environments. Its rigid structure resists vibration and mechanical stress, essential for high reliability applications. The improved electromagnetic shielding also reduces radiated emissions and supports stable EMC behaviour, even in electrically noisy settings.

With its compact size, secure mounting, and strengthened environmental protection, the updated SQBF Series provides dependable high-power performance in applications where reliability, stability, and efficient thermal management are critical.


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Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


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