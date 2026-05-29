Extending the range of power converters

29 May 2026 Power Electronics / Power Management

Power Integrations recently announced a breakthrough in flyback topology extending the power range of flyback converters to 440 W – well beyond the limits that traditionally required more complex resonant and LLC topologies. The new TOPSwitchGaN flyback IC family unites the company’s groundbreaking PowiGaN technology with its iconic TOPSwitch IC architecture, reducing complexity, eliminating heat sinks in many cases, shortening design time, improving manufacturability, and lowering total system cost.

“This is more than a product evolution – it is a fundamental shift in how engineers can approach power supply design,” said Silvestro Fimiani, director of product marketing at Power Integrations. “For decades, designers have had to move to resonant topologies like LLC as power levels increased. With TOPSwitchGaN, we are pushing flyback into a power range previously not possible, allowing engineers to achieve high efficiency and performance with a far simpler architecture.”

TOPSwitchGaN ICs provide 92% efficiency across the load range and uses only 50 mW power consumption for standby and off modes. This is accomplished without the need for synchronous rectification.

PowiGaN switches deliver much lower RDSON than silicon. This results in reduced conduction losses, which dramatically increase the power capability of flyback converters. These new devices incorporate 800 V PowiGaN switches, which provide excellent surge withstand capabilities and low switching losses, meaning that they can operate at switching frequencies of up to 150 kHz to minimise transformer size.

No-load consumption is well below 50 mW at 230 VAC including line sense, and up to 210 mW of output power is available for 300 mW input at 230 V to run housekeeping functions when units are in standby mode.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





