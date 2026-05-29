Power-dense modules operate up to 115 V DC

The RPMVH-0.5 series of cost-effective, non-isolated buck regulator modules from RECOM delivers 0,5A of output at fully regulated nominal voltages of 3,3 V, 5 V, 12 V, or 24 V DC, with inputs that can vary up to 115 V DC. Efficiencies of up to 90% and a thermally enhanced package enable the modules to operate at full power. They can operate at temperatures as high as 100°C, with an extended operating temperature range up to 120°C with derating.
The RPMVH products include trimmable outputs, sequencing, on/off control, and power good signals. Presented in a miniature 12,19 x 12,19 x 3,75 mm DOSA-compatible LGA package, the parts also feature six-sided shielding for optimal EMC performance and excellent heat management. Over-temperature, over-current, and short circuit protection are included, and the parts meet the EN 55032 ‘Class B’ conducted emission standard with the addition of a simple external filter.
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