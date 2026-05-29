Rugged USB-C for modern designs

29 May 2026 Interconnection





Same Sky has expanded its USB Type-C connector portfolio to meet the growing demand for faster data transfer and higher power delivery in modern electronic designs. Supporting standards from USB 2.0 through USB4, the company’s latest USB Type-C receptacles and plugs deliver data rates up to 40 Gbps and power delivery up to 240 W at 48 V, making them ideal for high-performance consumer, industrial, and portable devices.

The connectors are available in both receptacle and plug configurations, with vertical and horizontal orientations, and a variety of mounting styles including surface mount, through-hole, mid-mount SMT, and cable mount. This flexibility allows engineers to select the most suitable connector for compact and space-constrained designs.

Designed for durability, the connectors are rated for up to 10 000 mating cycles, ensuring long-term reliability in demanding applications. Select models also offer IP-rated protection for use in harsher environments. For power-only applications, Same Sky provides versions without data pins, offering a cost-effective charging solution where data transfer is not required.

By combining high-speed performance, robust power handling, and versatile mechanical options, Same Sky’s USB Type-C connectors provide design engineers with a dependable interconnect solution that meets the needs of next-generation electronic devices.

For more information, visit www.sameskydevices.com





