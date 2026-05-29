Ideal entry point into edge AI

29 May 2026 AI & ML





congatec has introduced the conga-TC300 Computer-on-Module (COM) in the COM Express Compact form factor, based on Intel Core Series 3 processors (codename: Wildcat Lake). With this, the application-ready aReady.COM modules bring dedicated AI accelerators to the low-power and entry-level segment of x86-based embedded and industrial edge applications for the first time.

These modules are an ideal upgrade for all embedded designs that previously used Intel Atom or Celeron platforms, but now need to be expanded with dedicated AI capabilities. The conga-TC300 is specifically designed for cost-sensitive edge AI applications in markets such as robotics, industrial automation, medical technology, transportation, smart cities, and retail/point-of-sale.

With the Intel Core Series 3 processors, the new modules bring numerous high-end features to the entry-level segment. These include improved energy efficiency thanks to two Performance cores (P-cores) and four Low Power Efficient cores (LP E-cores), which deliver up to 5 TOPS thanks to Intel 18A. They are also the first Intel Core modules with a dedicated NPU capable of up to 18 TOPS. In addition, there are up to two Xe3 graphics cores for GPU-accelerated AI applications, also delivering up to 18 TOPS. In total, developers can access up to 41 TOPS of AI performance, all within an economical TDP envelope that can be scaled from 12 to 28 W with a 15 W base TDP.

The conga-TC300 integrates up to 64 GB of DDR memory with speeds of up to 6400 MT/s and optional in-band Error Correction Code. Up to 512 GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage is also available as an option. Networked applications benefit from 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE), optionally with Time-Coordinated Computing (TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). Up to eight freely configurable PCIe lanes are available for fast data transfer and the connection of low-lane peripherals such as Ethernet, fieldbus adapters, or wireless modules. This eliminates the need for an additional PCIe switch on the carrier board, further simplifying the design.

Two DDI ports, one LVDS port, or one eDP port are available for connecting displays. Additional interfaces include up to 2x USB4, 4x USB3.2, 4x USB2.0, 2x SATA, 2x UART, GPIOs, SPI, eSPI, SM Bus, HDA, and I2C. A Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) ensures the necessary security, and supported operating systems include Microsoft Windows 11, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, and Linux.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





