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Industrial time-of-flight proximity sensor

29 May 2026 Opto-Electronics


STMicroelectronics’ VL53L4ED is a compact, high accuracy time-of-flight proximity sensor designed for industrial and embedded applications that require precise short range distance measurement. Based on the company’s FlightSense technology, the device delivers reliable ranging performance even in challenging lighting conditions and harsh operating environments.

The sensor measures absolute distance using a direct time of flight technique that calculates the time taken for emitted infrared light to reflect from a target and return to the detector. Integrated optical components include a 940 nm vertical cavity surface emitting laser and a single photon avalanche diode detector array, enabling accurate ranging regardless of target colour or reflectivity.

Designed for high precision short range applications, the VL53L4ED offers distance measurement from as close as 1 mm up to approximately 1,3 m, with an 18° field of view. Reliable performance is maintained even under strong ambient light, supporting accurate measurement up to 800 mm in bright environments.

The device also supports operation across an extended industrial temperature range of -40°C to 105°C, making it suitable for demanding environments such as factory automation and outdoor equipment.


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