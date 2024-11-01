Tiny SoM integrates NXP i.MX 91
29 May 2026
AI & ML
Direct Insight can now deliver and support development for the new QS91, featuring NXP’s i.MX 91 applications processor, which delivers an optimised blend of security, features, and energy-efficient performance for the next generation of Linux-based IoT and industrial applications.
The QS91 is a tiny solderable computer module, measuring just 27 x 27 mm, with 2,6 mm total height in a single-sided assembly. Its QFN-style lead style design has a 1 mm pitch with 100 pads – and in addition to providing EMC-compliant signal routing, the ground pad on the bottom side is also used for heat transfer, ensuring highly efficient thermal characteristics.
The SoM’s i.MX 91 applications processor is powered by a single-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A55, running at 1,4 GHz. Display support is simplified by the RGB parallel display interface, while a wide range of connectivity is supported, including dual USB, CAN-FD, and Gigabit Ethernet. The module adds 512 MB LPDDR4 RAM and 4 GB eMMC Flash memory to supply the processor.
NXP’s Edgelock secure enclave provides a silicon root of trust and robust security architecture to help protect edge devices against physical and network attacks.
For more information visit www.directinsight.co.uk
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