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Introducing STM32CubeMX2

29 May 2026 Design Automation

STMicroelectronics has launched STM32CubeMX2, a new evolution of its popular configuration and code generation tool for STM32 microcontrollers. This fresh tool builds on the proven foundation of STM32CubeMX, while introducing enhanced features aimed at boosting developer productivity and future-ready workflows.

One of the most powerful additions in STM32CubeMX2 is the live code preview. Developers can now see initialisation code instantly as they configure peripherals, without generating full project files. The live preview updates instantly with every change, and includes a diff view to clearly show how adjustments affect the generated code.

STM32CubeMX2 also simplifies system clock configuration with the Highlight Path feature. This visual aid shows how clocks are routed to peripherals, and a new table view organises clock data for easier management. On the hardware configuration side, the new pinout table view and enhanced search make selecting and validating pin assignments much faster.

The user interface has been redesigned for smoother navigation, including a new quick menu that puts common options within easy reach. The tool also launches an online documentation portal that replaces static PDFs, giving developers always-up-to-date resources, linkable articles, and related references.

To download the software, visit https://bit.ly/47TQveG


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Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


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