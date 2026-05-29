Plug-in timing module

29 May 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

As data centres and 5G networks become the backbone of AI-driven innovation and digital transformation, the need for precise, resilient timing solutions has never been more critical. Timing is not just a technical requirement, but rather a strategic enabler for high-performance, scalable infrastructure. Microchip Technology recently announced its MD-990-0011-B family of plug-in timing modules, delivering turnkey, high-precision synchronisation for data centre servers and 5G virtualised Radio Access Networks (vRAN).

Developed in collaboration with Intel, the MD-990-0011-B timing module is designed for seamless compatibility with Intel Xeon 6 SoC-powered server platforms, supporting both OEMs and ODMs in building future-ready systems. By leveraging Intel’s foundational vRAN architecture, the module enables robust, low-latency time synchronisation, which is essential for distributed AI workloads and real-time applications.

Engineered for the reliability and scalability required by cloud infrastructure, virtualisation, and high-availability deployments, the MD-990-0011-B supports automatic source selection and locking across GNSS, Synchronous Ethernet (SyncE), and Precision Time Protocol (PTP). This flexibility supports continuous, accurate timing even as network demands evolve.

Delivering exceptional precision in time and frequency accuracy, along with robust holdover capabilities, the MD-990-0011-B timing modules are available in two variants. The MD-990-0011-BC01 offers 8-hours of holdover performance, while the MD-990-0011-BA01 offers 4-hours of holdover performance.

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