Robotics platform powers intelligent systems

29 May 2026 AI & ML





The rapid growth of humanoid robotics, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent automation is driving demand for more powerful edge computing platforms. Designed to meet these requirements, the CEXD-INTRBL open robotics development system combines high-performance AI processing, sensor integration, and motion control into a compact embedded platform. Developed by AAEON, the system is aimed at accelerating the development of advanced robotic applications.

Built around a dual-component architecture comprising a compute module and dedicated carrier board, the CEXD-INTRBL is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 Processor 358H, integrated Intel Arc B390 GPU, and Intel NPU 5.0. Together, these technologies provide up to 180 TOPS of AI performance, enabling real-time perception, decision-making, and control directly at the edge without external accelerators.

Designed for demanding robotics workloads, the platform supports up to eight GMSL camera inputs for high-speed, multi-view image capture over long distances, making it suitable for applications such as autonomous navigation and machine vision. Additional connectivity includes four USB Type-C ports for LiDAR, infrared, and depth sensors, along with CANBus and four 2.5 GbE LAN ports featuring IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol for synchronised motion control.

Compatible with Windows 11 and Ubuntu, the CEXD-INTRBL offers a scalable foundation for next-generation robotics development.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





