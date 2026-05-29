4 kW e-mobility DC-DC converter

The RECOM RMOD4000 series of compact, plug-and-play DC-DC converters is a cost-effective solution to provide isolated 14 V, 28 V, or 56 V DC network rails from a high input voltage between 180 and 950 V DC from traction batteries. Up to 4 kW is available depending on variant and input voltage, with a conversion efficiency of up to 95%. Baseplate or liquid cooling options results in cool running and high reliability operation.
The output is fully regulated and protected against over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature and short circuits, while the input has under- and over-voltage lockout and active inrush suppression. An isolated CAN J1939 interface is provided to allow control and data monitoring, including output voltage adjustment. A separate hardware on/off control and HV-interlock-function is included. Connecting units in parallel for redundancy or increased power capability is available with active current sharing. The operating temperature range is from -40°C to 85°C with no derating.
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