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Test & Measurement





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Rapid IoT prototyping simplified

29 May 2026 Test & Measurement


The STEVAL-MKBOXPRO from STMicroelectronics, also known as SensorTile.box PRO, is a compact, ready-to-use wireless development kit designed to accelerate the creation of intelligent IoT and wearable applications. Combining motion, environmental, and audio sensing in a palm-sized form factor, the platform enables engineers and developers to rapidly prototype connected systems for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, smart environments, and edge AI applications.

At the core of the kit is an ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M33-based STM32U585 microcontroller with TrustZone security, supported by Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 and NFC connectivity for seamless wireless communication. A broad sensor suite includes a six-axis IMU, accelerometer, magnetometer, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, and digital microphone, allowing precise collection of environmental and motion-based data. A microSD card slot further supports standalone data logging applications.

Designed for users of varying expertise, the platform supports three operating modes: Entry Mode for preloaded applications, Expert Mode for graphical customisation, and Pro Mode for advanced firmware development through the STM32 Open Development Environment.

Housed in a compact enclosure with a rechargeable 480 mAh battery, wireless charging, USB Type-C connectivity, and firmware-over-the-air updates, the STEVAL-MKBOXPRO offers a highly flexible foundation for next-generation IoT development.


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