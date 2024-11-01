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Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



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Modern LTE connectivity for IoT

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The SIMCom A7681E LTE Cat-1bis module offers a cost-effective, future-ready connectivity platform for modern IoT deployments. Designed to meet the evolving requirements of industrial and commercial applications, the module combines simplified hardware architecture, long lifecycle support, strong migration compatibility, and modern cybersecurity readiness in a compact package.

Unlike traditional LTE Cat-1 modules that require dual antennas for receive and transmit diversity, the A7681E is based on Cat-1bis architecture, enabling operation through a single-antenna design. This significantly reduces RF complexity, lowers bill-of-materials costs, simplifies PCB routing, and eases certification requirements. The result is a more economical and integration-friendly platform, particularly valuable for cost-sensitive, high-volume IoT deployments.

The module is engineered to support a wide range of connected applications, including smart metering, industrial automation, telematics, asset tracking, surveillance systems, alarm infrastructure, and remote diagnostics. Its compact LGA footprint and extensive interface support make it suitable for both new designs and retrofit applications where board space may be limited.

A key advantage of the A7681E lies in its focus on practical IoT functionality. Rather than incorporating unnecessary overhead, the module delivers a data-only LTE implementation, eliminating voice stack requirements, while retaining essential features such as firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates, location-based services (LBS), Wi-Fi scanning, optional GNSS support, and dual-SIM single-active capability. These features support greater network resilience and remote fleet management, while helping control deployment costs at scale.

For developers migrating legacy systems, the A7681E provides one of the strongest upgrade paths in the SIMCom ecosystem. It offers broad backward compatibility with legacy 2G and LTE products, including the SIM800C, SIM868, SIM7080G, and earlier Cat-1 modules. Compatibility with SIM800 AT commands, firmware upgrade tooling reuse, and minimal hardware redesign requirements help accelerate migration, while reducing engineering effort.

Security and regulatory compliance have also been prioritised. The module has passed EN 18031 cybersecurity compliance, supports a CRA-ready architecture, and can provide optional encryption between the MCU and module, alongside tunnel stack and SSL enhancements for regulated deployments.

With support for standard industrial interfaces such as UART, USB, I2C, and GPIO, as well as compatibility across Windows, Linux, and Android environments, the A7681E delivers a modern, scalable LTE platform designed for long-term IoT viability and simplified product evolution.


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Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


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