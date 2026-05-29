Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Editor's Choice



Print this page printer friendly version

Seeing through the noise

29 May 2026 Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Multipath interference is one of the most persistent challenges in GNSS. In dense city streets, under tree canopies, or anywhere signals bounce off surfaces before reaching the antenna, conventional receivers struggle to tell the true line-of-sight signal apart from its reflections. The result is position errors that erode confidence precisely where reliable navigation matters most.

At u‑blox, this challenge is addressed in a fundamentally new way, through well‑designed hardware featuring one of the most stable local clocks among comparable products, without sacrificing the real‑time performance demanded by safety‑critical and high‑dynamic applications. The result is Adaptive Long Coherent Integration (ALCI), a technique that adaptively incorporates Sensor‑Aided Long coherent Integration (SALI), sensor‑less long coherent integration, and u‑blox legacy tracking loops across different environments, hardware conditions, and use cases.

By coherently integrating the signal over an extended window, u-blox projects received signals onto a line-of-sight hypothesis in the delay-Doppler domain. Multipath components of a time-variant channel are separated and suppressed.

What remains is a cleaner measurement of the true line-of-sight path – identified by its shortest delay. An additional multipath warning flag and NLOS indicator give the positioning engine the information it needs to further filter unreliable measurements, which is especially valuable in deep urban scenarios.

The basics of ALCI

With standard coherent integration, correlation takes place over a short period, typically 1 ms for GPS. The devices signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), however, improves proportional to integration time.

When integration takes places over an extended period, processing gain is booted and signals weaker than 10-20 dB can be detected. This detection level is essential for high-sensitivity GNSS receivers.

Long coherent integration is limited by:

1. residual Doppler frequency error,

2. receiver oscillator instability,

3. dynamic stress caused by motion,

and if left uncorrected, these effects will destroy phase coherence, making the long integration ineffective.

To counter this the ‘Adaptive’ part of ALCI is introduced, which dynamically adjusts how long integration is performed, based on real-time signal conditions and receiver estimates. Instead of using a fixed integration length, the receiver can estimate signal impairments and choose the longest safe coherent integration interval. As conditions change, the receiver can adapt continuously.

Validation

Validated through extensive road tests in Switzerland, Germany, the USA, and Japan, a SALI test receiver operating with only 14 tracking channels and tracking exclusively Galileo E1 and BDS B1C demonstrated remarkable performance gains across all challenging environments. The 95th‑percentile horizontal error is reduced by 7x, 3x, and 2x in foliage, deep‑urban, and suburban scenarios, respectively. The proportion of position fixes within 2 m error nearly doubles. In the Stanford diagram, the hazardously misleading information rate across all environments decreased by 3x. Importantly, the overall CPU load on an ARM Cortex‑M3 is reduced by approximately 25%, as high‑rate carrier and code tracking loops are no longer required.

Looking ahead, the approach extends naturally to L5 wideband signals and holds promise for anti-jamming, anti-spoofing, and high-rate 100 Hz PVT output. Combined with L1/L5 dual-band processing, sub-meter accuracy in challenging environments becomes a realistic near-term target.

ALCI intelligently balances sensitivity and robustness, allowing GNSS receivers to function where traditional designs fail.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EMC limits and levels
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Circuit & System Protection
As soon as electronics and electrical systems started interfering with each other, the world had to come to some consensus. Considering physics is universal and does not care about what country electrical/electronic products are used in, it should be the same everywhere, right? It is nearly there, but not quite.

Read more...
Sigfox SA powers smart connectivity
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Sigfox South Africa is carving out a unique role, delivering low-power, wide-area network connectivity designed specifically for Internet of Things applications.

Read more...
Bluetooth Classic and LE Audio module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Refresh legacy Bluetooth designs and unlock Bluetooth Core 6.0 LE Audio in one rugged, ready to implement module.

Read more...
Centimetre-level navigation without RTK infrastructure
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From precision agriculture and infrastructure inspection to beyond visual line of sight missions, modern UAVs demand far greater positional reliability than standard GNSS systems can typically provide.

Read more...
Case Study: Turning data into insight
Hamamatsu Photonics UK Editor's Choice Opto-Electronics
Hamamatsu Photonics’ InGaAs PIN photodiode detector has proven consistent, reliable, and robust for more than a decade, helping Axetris to deliver stable, repeatable measurements.

Read more...
Photonics solutions for manufacturing excellence
Hamamatsu Photonics UK Editor's Choice
Hamamatsu Photonics is a global leader in photonics technology, offering cutting-edge light-based solutions that transform not only industrial manufacturing, but also diverse sectors such as healthcare, scientific research, and environmental monitoring.

Read more...
Designing with PCIe
Spectrum Concepts Editor's Choice Interconnection
PCI Express has become the backbone of modern high-performance systems with each new generation promising higher bandwidth, but that performance comes with a cost.

Read more...
Understanding two key tools for cleaner serial data
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Understanding how pre-emphasis and equalisation works, and when to use one over the other, is critical when designing reliable high-speed systems.

Read more...
Connected without limits: An engineering perspective on Altron Arrow’s wireless ecosystem
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Design Automation
Wireless connectivity is no longer a supporting technology, but rather, a core design consideration that underpins modern electronic systems across industries.

Read more...
Axon NPU powers smarter edge
RF Design AI & ML
The nRF54LM20B from Nordic Semiconductor is an ultra-low-power wireless SoC that combines advanced edge AI capabilities with robust radio connectivity and rich peripheral support.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved