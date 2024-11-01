Optical Ethernet connectivity for rugged environments

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The rugged Stratos T2 Series media converter is an optical transceiver from Cinch Connectivity Solutions. Built with components that are designed to provide seamless conversion between electrical and optical signals, the unit maintains high data throughput and durability in mission-critical applications like oil and gas, fire and rescue, security, shipboard, and tactical and military communications.

The Stratos T2 Series is a two-channel transceiver and media converter, with each channel supporting up to 1000 Mbps Ethernet, enabling a combined 2 Gbps link over fibre between connected devices. The system ensures stable, high-speed communication across demanding environments where traditional networking equipment cannot perform.

The optical interface utilises a TFOCA-II four-channel connector and supports a wide range of optical wavelengths and fibre modes. On the electrical side, the modular design offers flexibility with either a rugged MIL circular connector or RJ45 PoE mag-jacks, allowing easy integration into a variety of system architectures.

The Stratos T2 Series media converters are qualified to MIL-STD-810 standards for environmental durability, including resistance to temperature variation, thermal shock, vibration, mechanical shock, humidity, and altitude. The products are also FCC Class A compliant and feature both internal and external EMI sealing to ensure reliable operation in electrically noisy environments.

Credit(s)

Hiconnex





