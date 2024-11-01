Next-gen SPE

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

As automotive and industrial designers adopt Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and all‑Ethernet architectures to support Software‑Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and complex industrial networks, demand is growing for secure, scalable connectivity. Microchip Technology has announced the LAN878x and LAN888x families of Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) PHY transceivers, available in 100BASE-T1, 1000BASE-T1 and dual-speed 100/1000BASE-T1, designed to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable Ethernet connectivity for automotive and other mission-critical applications.

The LAN878x and LAN888x PHYs integrate hardware-based MACsec security compliant with IEEE 802.1AE-2018, providing frame-level confidentiality, data integrity, and replay protection without adding system latency or software complexity. Native Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) support enables deterministic, low-latency communication required for ADAS, zonal gateways, and safety-critical control networks.

The LAN878x and LAN888x families go beyond security and performance by delivering enhanced functional safety engineered for ISO 26262 ASIL-B systems. Advanced on-chip diagnostics and link monitoring increase visibility, accelerate fault detection, and support stronger system-level safety mechanisms than traditional SPE PHY solutions.

To simplify platform scalability and design reuse, the LAN878x and LAN888x families offer pin-compatible SKUs across 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 variants, as well as SGMII and RGMII host interfaces. This compatibility allows designers to reuse existing hardware designs, while scaling network bandwidth to meet evolving performance requirements.

Beyond automotive, the LAN878x and LAN888x families also support a wide range of industrial and mission-critical applications, including industrial automation, robotics, avionics, and other systems that require deterministic Ethernet communication.

Credit(s)

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