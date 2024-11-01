LTE migration for legacy devices

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





As 2G and 3G networks continue to be phased out worldwide, OEMs maintaining long-life field devices are increasingly required to migrate installed systems to LTE. For applications where bandwidth demands remain modest, but reliability, coverage, and cost remain critical, LTE Cat 1 bis offers an effective migration path. The Quectel EG800Q-GL has been developed as a compact 2G replacement module, helping manufacturers modernise connectivity, while minimising redesign effort.

Designed for straightforward upgrades, the module adopts a compact 17,7 x 15,8 x 2,4 mm LCC form factor intended to maintain size compatibility with existing 2G hardware. This makes EG800Q-GL particularly attractive for migration projects where PCB layouts and enclosure dimensions are already fixed.

Based on the QCX216 chipset, the global LTE Cat 1 bis module supports a wide range of LTE FDD and TDD bands for worldwide deployment. Data throughput of up to 10 Mbps downlink and 5 Mbps uplink is sufficient for applications such as payment terminals, telemetry, remote monitoring, and over-the-air firmware updates.

To support long-term fleet maintenance, EG800Q-GL includes DFOTA capabilities for remote firmware upgrades. Optional Wi-Fi scanning is also supported, enabling coarse positioning or site identification in deployment scenarios. Typical applications include POS terminals, vending systems, retail kiosks, industrial telemetry, and other cost-sensitive connected devices requiring dependable LTE connectivity.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





