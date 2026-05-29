Contactless IO-Link without wear

In industrial environments where dust, vibration, movement, and frequent connection cycles place strain on conventional connectors, contactless transmission technology offers a more durable alternative. Phoenix Contact’s IO-Link couplers are designed to deliver wear-free and maintenance-free transfer of both power and data, helping to reduce downtime and improve system reliability.
The couplers transmit up to 18&nbnsp;W of power and IO-Link data at speeds of up to 230,4&nbnsp;kbps across an air gap of up to 7&nbnsp;mm, eliminating the need for direct physical contact. Power is transferred inductively, allowing transmission even through non-metallic materials such as plastic, glass, and wood, creating greater flexibility for machine and equipment design.
Unlike conventional wireless systems, the technology uses NFC over short distances, avoiding the need for frequency planning or specialist wireless expertise. In addition to power transfer, the couplers can also transmit IO-Link data or two digital signals, offering flexibility across a variety of industrial automation applications.
Housed in a rugged IP68-rated stainless steel enclosure with M12 connections, the couplers are designed for demanding operating environments. The compact M30 cylindrical design enables space-saving installation and flexible mounting options. Compatible with all common IO-Link Class&nbnsp;A devices, the couplers require no configuration, providing simple, plug-and-play integration across equipment from different manufacturers.
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