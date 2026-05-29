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Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



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Bluetooth Classic and LE Audio module

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Vela IF310, built on Infineon’s AIROC CYW55310, delivers next-gen Bluetooth Classic + LE Audio for demanding wireless audio and data designs.

Support for HCI UART communicating with an external MCU or MPU, or a flexible standalone option, provides broad software architecture choice.

The Vela IF310 offers multiple antenna options, including an integrated Ignion antenna which reduces RF design complexity by embedding a system-level antenna architecture, enabling predictable performance and streamlined integration compared to traditional antenna-dependent solutions.

With a 192 MHz ARM Cortex-M33, flexible HCI UART interface options, integrated audio interfaces, and rugged -40°C to 85°C operation, Vela IF310 is built for demanding medical and industrial environments where downtime is not an option. Advanced security is provided through TrustZone and CryptoCell-312.

With versatile antenna and footprint choices, plus Ezurio’s hands-on design support, the company has provided a low risk, fast to market platform for the next audio or data application.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za


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Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


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