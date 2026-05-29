Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

HackRF Pro targets advanced RF

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Great Scott Gadgets recently unveiled the HackRF Pro, a major upgrade to its widely used Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform.

Designed for engineers, researchers, and RF enthusiasts, the new device delivers improved performance, greater precision, and enhanced flexibility for modern wireless development and experimentation.

The HackRF Pro can both transmit and receive signals across an extensive frequency range from 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it suitable for a broad range of applications, including wireless testing, signal analysis, and emerging communications technologies. The platform operates either as a USB peripheral or as a stand-alone SDR, supporting sample rates of up to 20 million samples per second with 8-bit quadrature sampling.

One of the standout additions is a new extended precision mode that provides 16-bit samples for low sample rate applications, improving signal clarity where greater accuracy is required.

Compared to the earlier HackRF One, the Pro introduces several hardware improvements, including a flatter frequency response, improved RF shielding, enhanced power management, and a built-in TCXO oscillator for better timing stability. It also replaces the previous CPLD with a more power-efficient FPGA, adds USB Type-C connectivity, removes the troublesome DC spike, and provides trigger input and output for synchronised operation. The new version also has more RAM and Flash memory to allow for advanced custom firmware installations.

Importantly, the HackRF Pro remains compatible with existing HackRF One software tools and accessories, ensuring a smooth upgrade path. As with previous products from Great Scott Gadgets, the HackRF Pro continues the company’s commitment to open-source hardware development.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 568 2736
Email: [email protected]
www: www.iotelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about IOT Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Sigfox SA powers smart connectivity
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Sigfox South Africa is carving out a unique role, delivering low-power, wide-area network connectivity designed specifically for Internet of Things applications.

Read more...
Modern LTE connectivity for IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designed to meet the evolving requirements of industrial and commercial applications, the SIMCom A7681E LTE Cat-1bis module combines simplified hardware architecture with long lifecycle support in a compact package.

Read more...
Seeing through the noise
RF Design Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
How Adaptive Long Coherent Integration (ALCI) delivers superior measurement and positioning performance where conventional receivers fall short.

Read more...
Optical Ethernet connectivity for rugged environments
Hiconnex Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The rugged Stratos T2 Series media converter maintains high data throughput and durability in mission-critical applications in security, tactical, and military communications.

Read more...
Next-gen SPE
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Next-generation 100/1000BASE-T1 Single Pair Ethernet PHYs integrate MACsec security, time sensitive networking, and functional safety.

Read more...
LTE migration for legacy devices
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel’s EG800Q-GL offers a low-cost upgrade path from 2G communication for legacy M2M devices and payment terminals.

Read more...
Contactless IO-Link without wear
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phoenix Contact’s IO-Link couplers transmit up to 18 W of power and IO-Link data at speeds of up to 230,4 kbps across an air gap.

Read more...
High-power RF amplifier design best practices
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
By focusing on practical design considerations and planning for real-world conditions, engineers can build amplifiers that perform consistently and remain reliable over time.

Read more...
Bluetooth Classic and LE Audio module
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Refresh legacy Bluetooth designs and unlock Bluetooth Core 6.0 LE Audio in one rugged, ready to implement module.

Read more...
Ultra-low-power SoC
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif’s ESP32-H21 is designed for Thread, Zigbee and Matter-over-Thread endpoints with enhanced receive efficiency via an integrated DC-DC converter.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved