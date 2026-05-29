HackRF Pro targets advanced RF

Great Scott Gadgets recently unveiled the HackRF Pro, a major upgrade to its widely used Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform.
Designed for engineers, researchers, and RF enthusiasts, the new device delivers improved performance, greater precision, and enhanced flexibility for modern wireless development and experimentation.
The HackRF Pro can both transmit and receive signals across an extensive frequency range from 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it suitable for a broad range of applications, including wireless testing, signal analysis, and emerging communications technologies. The platform operates either as a USB peripheral or as a stand-alone SDR, supporting sample rates of up to 20 million samples per second with 8-bit quadrature sampling.
One of the standout additions is a new extended precision mode that provides 16-bit samples for low sample rate applications, improving signal clarity where greater accuracy is required.
Compared to the earlier HackRF One, the Pro introduces several hardware improvements, including a flatter frequency response, improved RF shielding, enhanced power management, and a built-in TCXO oscillator for better timing stability. It also replaces the previous CPLD with a more power-efficient FPGA, adds USB Type-C connectivity, removes the troublesome DC spike, and provides trigger input and output for synchronised operation. The new version also has more RAM and Flash memory to allow for advanced custom firmware installations.
Importantly, the HackRF Pro remains compatible with existing HackRF One software tools and accessories, ensuring a smooth upgrade path. As with previous products from Great Scott Gadgets, the HackRF Pro continues the company’s commitment to open-source hardware development.
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