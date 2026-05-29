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Ultra-low-power SoC

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Espressif’s ESP32-H21 is a low-power wireless SoC aimed at battery-operated IoT devices that require Thread, Zigbee, Matter-over-Thread and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity in a compact, cost-effective platform. As an evolution of the ESP32-H2 platform, ESP32-H21 integrates an on-chip DC-DC converter to further reduce active power consumption, helping extend battery life in always-connected sensor and control applications.

By combining IEEE 802.15.4 and Bluetooth LE in a single device, ESP32-H21 supports modern mesh networking approaches for smart-home and building-automation deployments, while also enabling low-power point-to-point communication for simpler endpoints.

Key features of the ESP32-H1 include:

• Ultra-low-power wireless SoC designed for Thread, Zigbee, Matter and Bluetooth Low Energy endpoints.

• Integrated IEEE 802.15.4 + Bluetooth LE radios in a single SoC.

• Thread and Zigbee mesh networking support for scalable multi-node deployments.

• Bluetooth and Bluetooth Mesh support for BLE-based networking.

• Low-power point-to-point communication support for simple links and peripherals.

• On-chip DC-DC converter to reduce active power consumption and improve receive (RX) efficiency for always-listening nodes.

• Up to 20 dBm transmit power for extended range and stronger link budgets.

• 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller core for efficient protocol handling and system integration.

• Comprehensive peripheral set for sensors, actuators and user-interface components.

• Supported by ESP-IDF, including ESP-Matter SDK plus BLE roles, advertising and ESP-BLE-MESH in a unified framework.

Power efficiency for always-connected devices

For battery-powered nodes, receive-mode energy can dominate total consumption because many devices spend long periods listening for network traffic or wake-up events. ESP32-H21’s integrated DC-DC converter is intended to improve power efficiency during RX operation, helping extend operational life for sensors and control devices that must remain responsive.

ESP32-H21 supports transmit power up to 20 dBm, enabling improved range and link robustness in dense or interference-prone environments. This capability can reduce the need for additional routers or repeaters in distributed sensor networks, while maintaining power efficiency.

The device is ideally suited for use in smart-home sensors, building automation nodes, wearables, and other power-sensitive products.


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www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
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