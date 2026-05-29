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Miniature xtal for critical timing

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Microchip Technology has announced the EX-423 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator (EMXO), a compact, low-power timing solution designed for applications that demand high stability, accuracy, and long-term reliability. Building on the company’s EX-421 portfolio, the EX-423 delivers high RF performance in a low-profile 13 x 13 mm package for space- and power-constrained designs.

Ruggedised for demanding environments, the EX-423 is sealed in an ultra-high vacuum designed to provide optimal thermal insulation and help improve frequency stability. Its quartz crystal uses a four-point mount to enhance shock survivability and reduce g-sensitivity, making it well suited for GPS/GNSS tracking, military radios, medical devices, Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic systems, test and measurement equipment, and satellite communications.

“When developing the EX-423, we focused on the key parameters designers use to evaluate high-performance reference oscillators,” said Randy Brudzinski, corporate vice president of Microchip’s frequency and time systems business unit. “Delivering this level of performance in a rugged, small footprint helps customers simplify designs without compromising timing accuracy.”

The EX-423 combines ultra-low phase noise with tight temperature control, strong short-term stability (Allan deviation), fast warm-up, and long-term frequency stability. Operating over a standard 10-20 MHz frequency range, the device consumes 1 W during warm-up and as little as 0,2 W at 25°C in steady state, helping extend battery life, while maintaining a clean, stable reference under specified operating conditions.


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