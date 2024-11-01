High reliability MRI RF tubes

MRI RF amplifier tubes and MRI IPA tubes play an essential role in keeping medical imaging systems stable and accurate. Penta Laboratories manufactures a range of MRI compatible vacuum tubes designed for RF amplifiers used in GE and Philips MRI platforms, including the MKS Series S23, S26, and S30. The available inventory covers commonly required part numbers such as 3CX800A7, 3CPX800A7, 3CPX1500A7, 3CPX5000A7, and YC156A, which supports broad compatibility across many MRI installations.
Each tube is produced through controlled manufacturing processes, then tested and certified before shipment to ensure consistent performance in clinical environments. Pricing typically includes verification documentation, as well as warranty coverage. Technical guidance is available for selecting the correct replacement components so that imaging systems can continue to operate within specification.
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