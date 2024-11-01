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Centimetre-level navigation without RTK infrastructure

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

As unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) move towards fully autonomous operation, navigation performance is becoming a defining technical differentiator. From precision agriculture and infrastructure inspection to beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) missions, modern UAVs demand far greater positional reliability than standard GNSS systems can typically provide.

Conventional GNSS receivers often force UAV OEMs into difficult trade-offs. Slow satellite acquisition delays deployment, heading accuracy can be compromised in challenging environments, and positioning errors become increasingly problematic during long-range BVLOS operations. For commercial operators, these limitations affect productivity, safety, certification pathways, and competitiveness.

To address these challenges, high-precision GNSS solutions are increasingly being adopted at platform level. Among them, the combination of u-blox’s ZED-X20D GNSS module and PointPerfect Flex correction service offers a compelling navigation architecture for autonomous UAVs.

At the centre of the system is the ZED-X20D, a dual-antenna, all-band GNSS heading receiver designed specifically for demanding autonomous applications. Unlike traditional UAV navigation systems that rely heavily on magnetometers for heading determination, the ZED-X20D calculates true heading directly from GNSS measurements between two antenna phase centres.

This approach offers a significant advantage. Magnetometers are vulnerable to interference from power lines, metallic structures, electric rail systems, and even the UAV’s own motors. Such interference can introduce heading errors without warning, potentially compromising flight stability. By contrast, GNSS-derived heading is immune to magnetic disturbances and remains stable across operating environments.

The system’s heading accuracy scales with antenna separation distance. With a typical one metre antenna baseline and high-precision antennas such as the u-blox ANN-MB2, sub-0,2° heading accuracy is achievable, outperforming conventional IMU and compass fusion, particularly during hover and low-speed manoeuvres.

Position accuracy is enhanced further through PointPerfect Flex, u-blox’s high-precision correction service. Rather than relying on nearby RTK base stations, which typically limit operations to within 20 km to 30 km, PointPerfect Flex distributes correction data via cellular networks, enabling positioning accuracy of approximately 3 to 6 cm across much wider areas.

An additional operational advantage comes through integrated Assisted GNSS (A-GNSS). By delivering satellite orbit and timing information over terrestrial networks, A-GNSS dramatically reduces time to first fix, cutting cold-start acquisition times from minutes to seconds.

For electronic engineers designing next-generation UAV platforms, this combination of precision positioning, reliable heading, rapid acquisition, and infrastructure independence represents an important step towards scalable, commercially viable autonomy. As BVLOS operations become more common, GNSS performance may increasingly define the operational ceiling of autonomous flight.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za


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Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


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