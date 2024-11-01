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Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



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PEAK unveils next level CAN software

29 May 2026 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

PEAK-System has introduced PCAN-Explorer 7, a major evolution of its professional CAN communication software, aimed at engineers working with increasingly complex in-vehicle and industrial networks. The new release expands the platform’s capabilities to support CAN, CAN FD, and now full CAN XL, enabling bit rates of up to 20 Mbit/s and payload sizes of up to 2048 bytes. This positions the software for next generation automotive, industrial, and heavy-duty communication systems where bandwidth and data density continue to grow.

A key workflow improvement is the ability to assign multiple description databases per connection, including symbol and CANdb files. Engineers can now work with several datasets in parallel without the need for time consuming manual merging, simplifying development and validation tasks. The addition of integrated Python scripting further modernises the platform, providing a flexible automation environment well suited to test sequencing, data manipulation, and repeatable validation scenarios commonly used in automotive development.

PCAN-Explorer 7 also introduces fine grade trace playback, allowing users to step through communication traces message by message, define breakpoints, and create tightly controlled replay sequences. This capability is particularly valuable for fault analysis, regression testing, and simulation of edge case behaviour.

Usability improvements include real time highlighting of changing data values in the receive list, helping engineers quickly identify dynamic signals and anomalies during live monitoring. Under the hood, a 64-bit architecture with separate user interface and communication engines delivers improved performance and responsiveness when handling large datasets or high traffic networks.

PCAN-Explorer 7 retains all established core functions from version 6, ensuring continuity for existing users, while extending the platform to meet future communication requirements.


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www: www.idx.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Industrial Data Xchange (IDX)


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