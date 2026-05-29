Flexible enclosure lighting solutions

Effective lighting inside control cabinets is essential for simplifying maintenance, improving visibility, and ensuring technicians can work safely and efficiently. Phoenix Contact’s range of enclosure lights is designed to provide uniform illumination throughout control cabinets, while offering flexible installation and energy-efficient operation.
Featuring high-quality optics, including a precision lens and prismatic reflector, the enclosure lights are designed to illuminate the cabinet evenly, with particular focus on the lower third, an area that is often poorly lit. The tool-free installation process simplifies deployment, while a choice of performance classes and mounting options enables users to tailor the solution to different applications.
A standout option in the range is the LED enclosure light with integrated socket, designed for universal use in control cabinets. Featuring a wide AC input range of 100 to 240 V AC, the unit can be deployed globally, supported by country-specific socket options.
The light delivers an output of 1400 lm with a neutral white colour temperature of 5000 K, creating a bright, glare-free working environment. An integrated motion detector helps improve energy efficiency by activating illumination only when required. In addition, built-in sockets allow the operation of external devices, further increasing convenience during installation and maintenance tasks, while low power consumption helps reduce overall operating costs and environmental impact.
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