Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Flexible enclosure lighting solutions

29 May 2026 Opto-Electronics

Effective lighting inside control cabinets is essential for simplifying maintenance, improving visibility, and ensuring technicians can work safely and efficiently. Phoenix Contact’s range of enclosure lights is designed to provide uniform illumination throughout control cabinets, while offering flexible installation and energy-efficient operation.

Featuring high-quality optics, including a precision lens and prismatic reflector, the enclosure lights are designed to illuminate the cabinet evenly, with particular focus on the lower third, an area that is often poorly lit. The tool-free installation process simplifies deployment, while a choice of performance classes and mounting options enables users to tailor the solution to different applications.

A standout option in the range is the LED enclosure light with integrated socket, designed for universal use in control cabinets. Featuring a wide AC input range of 100 to 240 V AC, the unit can be deployed globally, supported by country-specific socket options.

The light delivers an output of 1400 lm with a neutral white colour temperature of 5000 K, creating a bright, glare-free working environment. An integrated motion detector helps improve energy efficiency by activating illumination only when required. In addition, built-in sockets allow the operation of external devices, further increasing convenience during installation and maintenance tasks, while low power consumption helps reduce overall operating costs and environmental impact.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 568 2736
Email: [email protected]
www: www.iotelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about IOT Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Industrial time-of-flight proximity sensor
EBV Electrolink Opto-Electronics
STMicroelectronics’ VL53L4ED is a compact, high accuracy time-of-flight proximity sensor designed for industrial and embedded applications that require precise short range distance measurement.

Read more...
Contactless IO-Link without wear
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Phoenix Contact’s IO-Link couplers transmit up to 18 W of power and IO-Link data at speeds of up to 230,4 kbps across an air gap.

Read more...
HackRF Pro targets advanced RF
IOT Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SDR can operate across an extensive frequency range from 100 kHz to 6 GHz, making it suitable for a broad range of applications, including wireless testing, signal analysis, and emerging communications technologies.

Read more...
Industry’s smallest laser firing system IC
Opto-Electronics
Silanna Semiconductor recently announced that its FirePower laser firing system ICs for smaller, more efficient LiDAR and rangefinder applications are available in production quantities.

Read more...
More light, greater efficiency, better growth
Würth Elektronik eiSos Opto-Electronics
Würth Elektronik has expanded its WL-SMDC Horticulture product line with new LEDs with wavelengths of 450, 660, and 730 nm in the 3535 package.

Read more...
Intelligent control boosts tunnel safety
IOT Electronics Opto-Electronics
Intelligent tunnel lighting systems are helping operators by delivering adaptive illumination that enhances both safety and energy efficiency.

Read more...
Case Study: Turning data into insight
Hamamatsu Photonics UK Editor's Choice Opto-Electronics
Hamamatsu Photonics’ InGaAs PIN photodiode detector has proven consistent, reliable, and robust for more than a decade, helping Axetris to deliver stable, repeatable measurements.

Read more...
Safety relay for explosive areas
IOT Electronics Circuit & System Protection
Phoenix Contact has expanded its safety portfolio with the new PSR-MC35-EXI safety relay module, specifically engineered for use in potentially explosive environments.

Read more...
The move to DC infrastructure
IOT Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The shift toward direct current infrastructure in data centres is accelerating as operators pursue higher efficiency, improved reliability, and stronger alignment with renewable energy goals.

Read more...
M12 push-pull connectors
IOT Electronics Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking set a new benchmark for fast, secure, and space-saving connectivity in industrial automation.

Read more...










While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  SMART Security Solutions
»  SMART Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved