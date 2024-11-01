More light, greater efficiency, better growth

Würth Elektronik has expanded its WL-SMDC Horticulture product line with new LEDs in the 3535 package. These LEDs feature a photon efficacy (PPE) of up to 4,9 µmol/J and a photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) of up to 6,34 µmol/s. The three LEDs, with wavelengths of 450, 660, and 730 nm, set new standards for professional lighting solutions in greenhouses and in controlled environmental agriculture.

The LEDs are dimmable and controllable, enabling precise adjustment of light intensity and spectrum. The “Horticalculator” on the REDEXPERT online simulation platform can be used to create and optimise customised lighting recipes. Spectral mixes can be precisely matched to different plant species, growth stages, and plant quality parameters.

Scientifically sound

The new series is aimed specifically at developers and manufacturers of lighting systems for greenhouses, vertical farming, controlled-environment agriculture, container farming, specialty crops, research applications, and algae and aquarium lighting. Their high efficiency, increased output, and compact 3535 package make these LEDs ideal for modular, large-scale, and energy-optimised lighting concepts. Würth Elektronik worked closely with research institutions to ensure that scientific insights have been incorporated into this new generation of horticulture LEDs.

Credit(s)

Würth Elektronik eiSos





