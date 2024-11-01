High speed precision digital multimeters

Siglent Technologies has expanded its precision measurement portfolio with the SDM4000A Series digital multimeters, delivering a powerful combination of speed, accuracy, and usability for modern automated test environments.
Designed for high throughput production lines, these 5½ digit and 6½ digit instruments help improve efficiency where measurement speed directly impacts profitability.
The series offers resolutions of up to 2 200 000 counts, enabling accurate capture of both minute current variations and large voltage changes. High speed performance is a standout feature, with the SDM4065A achieving up to 50 000 readings per second and a minimum sampling interval of just 20 µs. Adjustable measurement speeds and flexible power line cycle settings further enhance performance in demanding data acquisition applications.
Equipped with 11 measurement functions and an intuitive touchscreen interface, the SDM4000A simplifies operation, while maintaining precision. Advanced storage capabilities allow users to save up to two million readings, with support for internal and USB based file management, including CSV and XML formats.
Connectivity is equally robust, with USB, LAN, and optional GPIB support, alongside SCPI command compatibility for seamless integration into automated systems. An embedded web server enables remote control and programming directly via a browser.
Suitable for applications ranging from electronics manufacturing to research and telecommunications, the SDM4000A Series provides engineers with a reliable, high performance measurement solution.
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