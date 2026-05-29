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Advanced Layer 2 industrial switches

29 May 2026 Computer/Embedded Technology

The Raptor EP4200 and EP5200 series switches provide advanced Layer 2 switching capabilities with high performance and availability tailored for demanding critical infrastructure and energy applications. Designed to meet the stringent requirements of IEC 61850-3 and IEEE 1613 standards, these managed switches ensure reliable operation even under extreme environmental conditions ranging from -40°C to 75°C.

The EP5200 model supports up to 28 Ethernet ports in a 19-inch rack mount form factor, while the EP4200 offers up to 16 Ethernet ports in a compact DIN rail mount design. Both models feature gigabit Ethernet communication across copper and fibre ports, with optional 10 gigabit ports available for high-throughput applications.

With a robust Layer 2 feature set, the Raptor switch portfolio is engineered for environments where reliability, scalability, and compliance are non-negotiable. Whether deployed in substations, industrial control systems, or energy distribution networks, these switches deliver the performance and resilience needed to support mission-critical operations.


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Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


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