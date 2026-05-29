Non-contact linear position sensor

The Vishay 40 LHE Linear Position Sensor delivers robust, non-contact measurement performance using Hall effect technology. Designed for industrial motion control and automation, this compact sensor accurately measures absolute linear position over an electrical stroke of up to 40 mm, with linearity down to ±1% for precise feedback in demanding applications.
Housed in a space-saving package measuring approximately 35 x 14,5 x 28 mm, the 40 LHE offers a durable, long life of more than 10 million cycles thanks to its non-contacting design, which eliminates mechanical wear and extends service life in harsh environments.
The sensor supports flexible interfacing with either analogue output or PWM signals, enabling easy integration into a range of control and monitoring systems. Its typical supply current is below 16 mA, with overvoltage and reverse voltage protection to safeguard against common electrical stresses.
Mounting is versatile, with various mounting holes and optional spring return configurations for different mechanical setups. The stainless steel shaft and thermoplastic housing ensure reliable operation, while fine resolution of approximately 12 µm supports applications requiring high spatial fidelity.
The 40 LHE is ideal for industrial automation, robotics, and precise position feedback tasks.
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