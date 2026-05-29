The new Panasonic ERJPC high precision thick-film resistors series deliver accuracy levels previously only achievable with thin film technology, offering customers higher power density and cost-effective performance.
With a TCR (Temperature Coefficient of Resistance) as low as 25 ppm/K and tight tolerance options down to ±0,1% and ±0,5%, the new devices provide twice the power density than thin film solutions.
ERJPC series thick film resistors feature up to twice the power rating of thin film resistors – 0,2 W in the 0603 case size product and 0,25 W in the 0805 packaged units. This higher power density enables designers to replace thin-film components with smaller-case ERJPC resistors, saving up to 50% footprint, while significantly reducing costs. Long-term stability is another common issue that the new devices address. By combining high accuracy and low TCR, ERJPC thick film resistors achieve a total tolerance that is significantly better than conventional thick film resistors and approaches thin film level performance.
Panasonic Industry has developed the new ERJPC series of thick-film high-precision resistors by using advanced materials and optimised structures. The new series is manufactured with lead-free materials, making ERJPC series RoHS-compliant and aligned with Panasonic’s global commitment to sustainability. Devices are fully compliant to AEC-Q200, enabling them to be used in automotive applications.
Semi-shielded power inductors RS South Africa
Passive Components
The SDCx family from Eaton includes the SDCL and SDCH series of semi-shielded power inductors designed for reliable performance in consumer, industrial, energy, and medical applications.
Read more...Tiny noise suppression filters RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK Corporation recently announced its latest noise suppression filters of the MAF0603GWY series, which measure only 0,6 x 0,3 x 0,3 mm.
Read more...Compact 1250 V choke solution Electrocomp
Passive Components
TDK Corporation has introduced a new high-voltage common-mode choke series designed to support more compact and efficient 1250 V DC converter architectures in next-generation power electronics.
Read more...Tiny power inductor for low noise applications iCorp Technologies
Passive Components
With the evolution of Bluetooth, chips, sensors and other technologies, the design of TWS earphones is becoming smaller and thinner, and the performance and size requirements of integrated inductors need to follow suit.
Read more...Thin-film inductors for optical transceivers RS South Africa
Passive Components
TDK has expanded its PLEC69B series (1,2 x 0,6 x 0,95 mm – L x W x H) of thin-film inductors, used for separating the data signal from the power in optical transceivers in AI data centres.
While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained herein, the publisher and its agents cannot be held responsible for any errors contained, or any loss incurred as a result. Articles published do not necessarily reflect the views of the publishers. The editor reserves the right to alter or cut copy. Articles submitted are deemed to have been cleared for publication. Advertisements and company contact details are published as provided by the advertiser. Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd cannot be held responsible for the accuracy or veracity of supplied material.