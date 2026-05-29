High-precision thick-film resistors

29 May 2026 Passive Components

The new Panasonic ERJPC high precision thick-film resistors series deliver accuracy levels previously only achievable with thin film technology, offering customers higher power density and cost-effective performance.

With a TCR (Temperature Coefficient of Resistance) as low as 25 ppm/K and tight tolerance options down to ±0,1% and ±0,5%, the new devices provide twice the power density than thin film solutions.

ERJPC series thick film resistors feature up to twice the power rating of thin film resistors – 0,2 W in the 0603 case size product and 0,25 W in the 0805 packaged units. This higher power density enables designers to replace thin-film components with smaller-case ERJPC resistors, saving up to 50% footprint, while significantly reducing costs. Long-term stability is another common issue that the new devices address. By combining high accuracy and low TCR, ERJPC thick film resistors achieve a total tolerance that is significantly better than conventional thick film resistors and approaches thin film level performance.

Panasonic Industry has developed the new ERJPC series of thick-film high-precision resistors by using advanced materials and optimised structures. The new series is manufactured with lead-free materials, making ERJPC series RoHS-compliant and aligned with Panasonic’s global commitment to sustainability. Devices are fully compliant to AEC-Q200, enabling them to be used in automotive applications.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





