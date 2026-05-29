Ultra-low-power smart metering

29 May 2026 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

ScioSense recently launched the UFC23, the company’s 4th generation ultrasonic flow converter for measurement in water, heat, and gas meters.

In modern applications, flow calculation is increasingly handled by a central host microcontroller with this solution requiring a converter that can deliver accurate measurement at very low flow rates and long battery life, two demands that are often difficult to achieve together. The UFC23 is designed for meter manufacturers that want very high measurement precision and extremely low power consumption, while keeping flow calculation on their own central microcontroller.

In a typical DN15 water meter setup, the UFC23 provides single-shot standard deviation of 35 ps and offset stability of ±7 ps with 128-sample averaging and a drift of less than 10 ps over the range from 0°C to 50°C. At the same time, the UFC23 is optimised for battery-powered systems, with standby current of typically 0,8 µA and an operating current as low as 6,6 µA at an 8 Hz sample rate.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





