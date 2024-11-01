Industrial vibration sensing simplified

The IIS3DWBG1 from STMicroelectronics is a high performance, three-axis digital vibration sensor engineered for demanding industrial applications where accurate motion monitoring is essential. Designed with an ultra-wide bandwidth and exceptionally low noise characteristics, the device is particularly suited to predictive maintenance, condition monitoring, and vibration analysis in industrial machinery and electric or hybrid vehicles.
Offering a selectable full-scale range of ±2 g, ±4 g, ±8 g, or ±16 g, the sensor can measure accelerations across a broad operating spectrum with a frequency response extending from DC to 6 kHz. This enables highly detailed vibration capture, even in fast-moving systems.
The IIS3DWBG1 integrates a 3 KB FIFO buffer, embedded temperature sensor, self-test functionality, and configurable filtering options, reducing processing demands on the host system. Operating from 2,1 V to 3,6 V and consuming just 1,1 mA in full three-axis mode, the compact LGA-14L packaged device delivers reliable performance across an extended temperature range.
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