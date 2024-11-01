Getting started with Infineon’s 48 V Zone Controller Kit

29 May 2026 Events

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the need for increased efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. Because of this, the automotive EE-Architecture is also undergoing a transformative change to enable software complexity reduction on the one hand and wire harness complexity reduction on the other.

At the same time, the steadily increasing demand for higher power capability is driving the introduction of the 48 V domain. These transformative changes lead towards a decentralised power distribution system and are enabled by the introduction of Zone Control Units, the heart of new EE-Architectures.

Readers are invited to join a webinar on 17 June 2026 to introduce them to Infineon’s new proof-of-concept 48 V Zone Controller Kit, including a broad Infineon chipset to support both 48 V and 12 V loads while also integrating the 48/12 V power conversion.

By watching this webinar, you’ll take away key insights on:

• The Zone Controller Kit (ZCK) is a reference design kit to quickly evaluate a multitude of ZC functions and supporting proof-of-concept bring-ups in a lab setting.

• Quick architectural design decisions based on Infineon’s broad chipset (e.g. analogue vs digital diagnosis, integrated vs discrete power distribution, SPI vs direct control, 48 V vs 12 V endpoints).

• EE-Architecture transitioning towards 48 V with long-term support for 12 V loads.

To register go to https://tinyurl.com/mrbr7r82.





