Getting started with Infineon’s 48 V Zone Controller Kit
29 May 2026
Events
The automotive industry is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the need for increased efficiency, scalability, and flexibility. Because of this, the automotive EE-Architecture is also undergoing a transformative change to enable software complexity reduction on the one hand and wire harness complexity reduction on the other.
At the same time, the steadily increasing demand for higher power capability is driving the introduction of the 48 V domain. These transformative changes lead towards a decentralised power distribution system and are enabled by the introduction of Zone Control Units, the heart of new EE-Architectures.
Readers are invited to join a webinar on 17 June 2026 to introduce them to Infineon’s new proof-of-concept 48 V Zone Controller Kit, including a broad Infineon chipset to support both 48 V and 12 V loads while also integrating the 48/12 V power conversion.
By watching this webinar, you’ll take away key insights on:
• The Zone Controller Kit (ZCK) is a reference design kit to quickly evaluate a multitude of ZC functions and supporting proof-of-concept bring-ups in a lab setting.
• Quick architectural design decisions based on Infineon’s broad chipset (e.g. analogue vs digital diagnosis, integrated vs discrete power distribution, SPI vs direct control, 48 V vs 12 V endpoints).
• EE-Architecture transitioning towards 48 V with long-term support for 12 V loads.
To register go to https://tinyurl.com/mrbr7r82.
Further reading:
EVENTS
Events
SEMI 3D & Systems Summit
17-19 June
Dresden, Germany
This year’s theme is dedicated to ‘Enabling Next-Gen Heterogeneous Systems Integration’, focused on exploring strategies for enhancing the semiconductor ...
Read more...
Connecting the IoT ecosystem with 0G
Events
Join Sigfox South Africa for a forward-looking session exploring how AI and next-generation connectivity are reshaping the way we track, monitor, and optimise assets at scale.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
Enlit Africa
19-21 May
Cape Town
Enlit Africa 2026 is a leading energy and water industry event in South Africa. It brings together utilities, developers, investors and policymakers to explore solutions, ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
Africa Automation Indaba
13-14 May
Cape Town
The Africa Automation Indaba launches as the must-attend conference for anyone shaping the future of automation, process control, and manufacturing across ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
Hannover Messe
20-24 April
Hanover, Germany
Hannover Messe is one of the world’s largest trade fairs for industrial development, focusing on topics like automation, digitisation, and sustainable production. ...
Read more...
Two weeks to go for Africa Energy Indaba
Events
With just two weeks remaining before the Africa Energy Indaba opens its doors in Cape Town, anticipation is building for what is expected to be one of the continent’s most influential energy gatherings.
Read more...
Africa Energy Indaba announces opening plenary panel
Events
The Africa Energy Indaba will open its 2026 Conference with a high-level plenary panel addressing one of the continent’s most urgent challenges: Energy Access and Energy Poverty – Mission 300M.
Read more...
The trillion-dollar energy opportunity in focus at the Africa Energy Indaba
Events
The Indaba convenes senior government leaders, utilities, regulators, project developers, financiers, DFIs, investors, and technology providers from across Africa and the world to engage directly on investment-ready energy projects, enabling policy frameworks, and the partnerships required to unlock delivery at scale.
Read more...
Tech Talks begins in February 2026
Events
This year’s Tech Talk series from Silicon Labs will deliver the practical training engineers rely on, plus all-new technology leadership sessions, thought-leader insights, and chats.
Read more...
Proteus hands-on training conference
Events
Join Dizzy Enterprises halfway through February as they explore the Proteus Design Suite in depth, including the new ProPilot AI integration.
Read more...