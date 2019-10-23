Categories

Circuit & System Protection



Automotive-qualified TVS diodes

25 November 2019 Circuit & System Protection

Bourns announced the release of the Model 15KPA-SD-Q transient voltage suppressor diode series. This series was designed for use in DC bus clamping applications and for the protection of sensitive electronic components against over-voltage transients.

The Model 15KPA-SD-Q series offers a high peak pulse power (10/1000 µs) rating of 15 kW and high peak pulse current (8/20 µs) rating of 1 kA. It also achieves lower clamping voltage under surge, better performance stability and increased reliability compared to competing MOV technology.

The components come in a surface-mount DO-218AB package that is an optimal choice for automated pick-and-place assembly and reflow processes, simplifying PCB assembly and reducing production costs when compared to traditional through-hole packages that are functionally similar.

Furthermore, the Model 15KPA-SD-Q series is AEC-Q101 compliant and well suited for applications that require high reliability, such as power supplies and equipment used in certain harsh environments.

For more information contact Electrocomp, +27 11 458 9000, andrew@electrocomp.co.za


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: andrew@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
