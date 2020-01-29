Sub-octave RF filter bank

Atlanta Micro’s AM3025A is a miniature filter bank with seven sub-octave filters covering the 400 MHz to 6000 MHz frequency range with full 80 MHz overlap. It is available in a 9 mm, 24-lead QFN package or a USB controlled, RF shielded module.
The device provides ports for a filter bypass path and supports both transmit and receive applications. The AM3025A is an excellent front-end/back-end for a broadband receiver, transmitter, or transceiver requiring high dynamic range and small size, weight and power consumption (low SWaP).
36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier 23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications, ...
Read more...PA for wireless infrastructure 23 October 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBm ...
Read more...DC-22 GHz MMIC amplifier 25 November 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMD284P4 from Custom MMIC is a wideband GaAs MMIC distributed amplifier housed in a leadless 4x4 mm plastic surface mount package. Suitable for S, C, X, Ku and K-band operation, the amplifier operates ...
Read more...Automotive Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules 25 November 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The JODY-W2 series from u-blox are automotive-grade RF modules supporting dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and dual-mode Bluetooth 5 (Bluetooth BR/EDR and Low Energy). These compact modules are based ...
Read more...PCIe packet switches meet automotive demands 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for ...
Read more...Integrated switch and LNA module for 1-6 GHz 25 November 2019, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMF-011119, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a compact surface-mount, high-power SPDT (single-pole double-throw) switch and 2-stage low noise amplifier (LNA) module. It includes an antenna ...
Read more...Waterproof 5G/4G antenna 25 November 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas GSA.8835 is a fully IP67 rated waterproof 5G/4G external adhesive-mount antenna designed for use with all cellular modules worldwide, including new 5G bands. With extended wideband cellular ...
Read more...Bluetooth LE Audio evaluation platform 25 November 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor has launched an LE Audio evaluation platform in partnership with Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) stack developer, Packetcraft. The solution demonstrates the benefits of LE ...
Read more...Covert 3-in-1 antenna 25 November 2019, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MA2330 Headliner adhesive antenna is a 3-in-1, embedded solution for vehicles, made with robust ABS+PC housing. The antenna is approved for use on heavy-duty trucks and meets the strictest OEM heavy-duty ...