Sub-octave RF filter bank

Further reading:

36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier

23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

PA for wireless infrastructure

23 October 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

DC-22 GHz MMIC amplifier

25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Automotive Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules

25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

PCIe packet switches meet automotive demands

25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Integrated switch and LNA module for 1-6 GHz

25 November 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Dual-processor wireless SoC for demanding IoT applications

25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Waterproof 5G/4G antenna

25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Bluetooth LE Audio evaluation platform

25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Covert 3-in-1 antenna

25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications,The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBmThe CMD284P4 from Custom MMIC is a wideband GaAs MMIC distributed amplifier housed in a leadless 4x4 mm plastic surface mount package. Suitable for S, C, X, Ku and K-band operation, the amplifier operatesThe JODY-W2 series from u-blox are automotive-grade RF modules supporting dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and dual-mode Bluetooth 5 (Bluetooth BR/EDR and Low Energy). These compact modules are basedDiodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant forThe MAMF-011119, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a compact surface-mount, high-power SPDT (single-pole double-throw) switch and 2-stage low noise amplifier (LNA) module. It includes an antennaNordic Semiconductor’s new nRF5340 high-end multiprotocol system-on-chip (SoC) is the first member of its next generation of nRF5 Series SoCs. The nRF5340 builds on Nordic’s proven and globally adoptedThe Taoglas GSA.8835 is a fully IP67 rated waterproof 5G/4G external adhesive-mount antenna designed for use with all cellular modules worldwide, including new 5G bands. With extended wideband cellularNordic Semiconductor has launched an LE Audio evaluation platform in partnership with Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) stack developer, Packetcraft. The solution demonstrates the benefits of LEThe MA2330 Headliner adhesive antenna is a 3-in-1, embedded solution for vehicles, made with robust ABS+PC housing. The antenna is approved for use on heavy-duty trucks and meets the strictest OEM heavy-duty