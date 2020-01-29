Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Sub-octave RF filter bank

29 January 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Atlanta Micro’s AM3025A is a miniature filter bank with seven sub-octave filters covering the 400 MHz to 6000 MHz frequency range with full 80 MHz overlap. It is available in a 9 mm, 24-lead QFN package or a USB controlled, RF shielded module.

The device provides ports for a filter bypass path and supports both transmit and receive applications. The AM3025A is an excellent front-end/back-end for a broadband receiver, transmitter, or transceiver requiring high dynamic range and small size, weight and power consumption (low SWaP).

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier
23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications, ...

Read more...
PA for wireless infrastructure
23 October 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBm ...

Read more...
DC-22 GHz MMIC amplifier
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CMD284P4 from Custom MMIC is a wideband GaAs MMIC distributed amplifier housed in a leadless 4x4 mm plastic surface mount package. Suitable for S, C, X, Ku and K-band operation, the amplifier operates ...

Read more...
Automotive Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The JODY-W2 series from u-blox are automotive-grade RF modules supporting dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and dual-mode Bluetooth 5 (Bluetooth BR/EDR and Low Energy). These compact modules are based ...

Read more...
PCIe packet switches meet automotive demands
25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Diodes Incorporated announced the PI7C9X2G304EVQ and PI7C9X2G404EVQ PCIe 2.0 packet switches, offering 3-ports/4-lanes and 4-ports/4-lanes, respectively. The packet switches are automotive-compliant for ...

Read more...
Integrated switch and LNA module for 1-6 GHz
25 November 2019, RFiber Solutions , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MAMF-011119, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a compact surface-mount, high-power SPDT (single-pole double-throw) switch and 2-stage low noise amplifier (LNA) module. It includes an antenna ...

Read more...
Dual-processor wireless SoC for demanding IoT applications
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor’s new nRF5340 high-end multiprotocol system-on-chip (SoC) is the first member of its next generation of nRF5 Series SoCs. The nRF5340 builds on Nordic’s proven and globally adopted ...

Read more...
Waterproof 5G/4G antenna
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas GSA.8835 is a fully IP67 rated waterproof 5G/4G external adhesive-mount antenna designed for use with all cellular modules worldwide, including new 5G bands. With extended wideband cellular ...

Read more...
Bluetooth LE Audio evaluation platform
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor has launched an LE Audio evaluation platform in partnership with Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) stack developer, Packetcraft. The solution demonstrates the benefits of LE ...

Read more...
Covert 3-in-1 antenna
25 November 2019, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MA2330 Headliner adhesive antenna is a 3-in-1, embedded solution for vehicles, made with robust ABS+PC housing. The antenna is approved for use on heavy-duty trucks and meets the strictest OEM heavy-duty ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved