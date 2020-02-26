915 MHz radio module

Würth Elektronik’s new Themisto-I radio module features high output power and can attain ranges of up to 10 km.

Proprietary network solutions for IIoT/M2M applications can be implemented in a short time using the slim module, the WE-ProWare firmware, and the SDK (software development kit) package. With its 915 MHz frequency band, as well as FCC and IC module certification – Themisto-I is ideally suited for the American market.

Measuring just 17 x 27 x 3,8 mm, the radio module has an RF output power of up to 25 dBm. With the appropriate broadband profiles and increased input sensitivity at the receiver, the radio range can be increased from 800 m to over 10 km. Themisto-I is fully compatible with the Telesto-III low-power version in terms of radio profile, pins and command interface. So, for example, it extends the options for setting up decentralised sensor networks.

With Themisto-I, Würth Elektronik completes its product family of proprietary radio modules. The Themisto-I and Telesto-III 915 MHz modules are the equivalent of the Thebe-II and Tarvos-III 868 MHz modules. All radio modules are available from stock. Würth Elektronik delivers the components with customer-specific firmware on request.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com

