BT 5 module supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee

The BMD-341 from u-blox is a standalone Bluetooth 5 module that supports NFC, Thread and Zigbee (IEEE 802.15.4)
connectivity for portable, extremely low-power embedded systems. This module is based on Nordic’s nRF52840 chip and has a 64 MHz 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 with FPU (1 MB Flash, and 256 KB RAM). It also includes an integrated 2,4 GHz transceiver, an extended range of interfaces and embedded hardware cryptographic engine.
The BMD-341 provides a communication range of up to 750 m with an output power as high as 13 dBm. It measures 10,2 x 15,0 x 1,9 mm and has a U.FL connector for an external antenna. This module can be used in asset tracking systems and Bluetooth-based mesh networks repeater applications. It is certified for Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
RF fixed chip attenuators 29 January 2020, RF Design
The TT5 Series from Smiths Interconnect are Q-band chip attenuators that operate from DC to 18 GHz. The broadband attenuators are available in attenuation values from 0 to 20 dB in 0,5 dB increments and ...
Our 5G world in 2025: what to expect, how to make it happen 26 February 2020, Lambda Test
The complexity of 5G exacerbates known challenges and introduces challenges of a different nature to the network lifecycle approach, while the significance of investment and regulation should not be overlooked either.
Front end module for RF range extension 26 February 2020, RF Design
The nRF21540 is a 'plug and play' range extender offering enhanced link robustness with an integrated power amplifier (PA)/low noise amplifier (LNA) for use in Nordic Semiconductor's low-power, short-range ...
LoRa module with Bluetooth LE support 26 February 2020, iCorp Technologies
The RAK4600 LoRa module is powered by an nRF52832 microcontroller from Nordic Semiconductor and an SX1276 LoRa chip from Semtech. It has ultra-low power consumption of 2,0 µA in sleep mode, high LoRa ...
915 MHz radio module 26 February 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
Würth Elektronik’s new Themisto-I radio module features high output power and can attain ranges of up to 10 km.
Proprietary network solutions for IIoT/M2M applications can be implemented in a short ...
Full IoT hardware and software platform 26 February 2020, RF Design
The Taoglas EDGE Connect solution is a next-generation IoT hardware and software platform that provides full cellular, Bluetooth and GPS capabilities with sensor integration – all from an ultra-low-power ...
Patch antenna for positioning 26 February 2020, RF Design
The ADFGP.25A from Taoglas is an embedded dual-pin patch antenna that covers GPS L1, GLONASS L1CR and L1PT, Galileo E2 and L1, and BeiDou B1 bands. It delivers a gain of over 32,8 dB with a 3 V supply ...
RF variable attenuator 29 January 2020, RF Design
The 4209-30-63-1 from API Technologies - Weinschel is a solid-state programmable attenuator that operates from 0,1 to 30 GHz. It has an attenuation range from 0 to 63 dB with a step size of 0,5 dB and ...
Thingstream extends LoRaWAN support 29 January 2020, Altron Arrow
It is now possible to add LoRaWAN gateways and LoRaWAN devices to Thingstream, giving developers quick, easy on-boarding, and the full power of Thingstream's MQTT broker, and Data Flow Manager. This new ...
Wi-Fi 6 front-end module 29 January 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
Skyworks has introduced the SKY85772-11, a new addition to its family of front-end modules (FEMs) that are designed for growing retail, carrier and enterprise Wi-Fi 6 applications. The 5 GHz FEM offers ...