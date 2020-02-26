Categories

Modular DIN rail enclosure range

26 February 2020

The CNMB range of DIN rail enclosures from CamdenBoss provides a diverse selection of modular housings which are available in eight set lengths, optimised for a wide range of electrical and electronics industries such as drives and controls, home automation, HVAC and IoT. A combination of modular ingenuity and adaptability means this enclosure can excel in almost any given application.

DIN rail systems have been around for a long time and are often the mechanics behind working electrical systems operating in homes, offices, factories and cities. With the growing demand of IoT and industry 4.0, DIN rail enclosures like the CNMB are becoming increasingly sought after as the housing of choice.

By using modular pieces, users are able to cherry pick the appropriate combination and kit together an enclosure suitable for their own applications. Choices such as the body length and type can be chosen, selecting from eight sizes and four body types: standard, vented, extended wall and a solid top version.

Next are the type of terminal guards you will need. Standard bodies are dual-sided, meaning a minimum of two terminal guards. However, single-row housings can also be ordered. A variety of guard options are available from pre-drilled versions with a pitch of 5,08 mm to USB type guards.

Lastly, when choosing the type of top cover, options include red transparent types or curved solid lids, and more.

In addition to the number of combinations that can be selected the freedom of choice is pushed further with up to five different PCB layouts and slots pre-moulded into the housing. A maximum of three horizontal and two vertical positions can be used at one time. What’s more, no screws are required – everything is snap-fit assembled for an easy and quick build.

The primary mounting for this enclosure is the DIN rail compatibility. However, the DIN rail clips, located on the base of the housing, can be pushed out to become surface mount lugs instead. This allows the CNMB to be used in different scenarios and environments.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Vepac Electronics


